In This Time track premiere from Masontown

Masontown was a small, mining community in the Colorado hills, destroyed by an avalanche nearly 100 years ago. Now completely deserted, it’s the name chosen by a young quartet of string musicians from Denver whose debut full-length album, In This Time, releases today.

Eric Wiggs plays guitar with Natalie Padilla on fiddle, Mike Canney on mandolin, and Bradley Morse on bass. Their sounds mixes elements of old time, bluegrass, swing and other forms of American roots music.

See what you think of the title track, which Natalie says she wrote while considering the fate of humanity, as younger folks are wont to do.

“While on my back porch late one night, I was feeling very discouraged about the path our world, specifically our country was headed. Wanting to be a part of the solution, I came to the conclusion that if we all have courage and love, and courage to love, we can begin to move towards a better earth.”

In This Time is available wherever acoustic music is sold. You can find out more about Masontown online.