The Porchlight Sessions now available for streaming

Back in the summer of 2012, we reported on a then new documentary film on bluegrass called The Porchlight Sessions, produced and directed by Anna Schwaber. Like many such projects, it was created more for people new to the music than for seasoned fans, but given its high professional standards, lush photography, and music and interviews with bluegrass artists, its sure to have a strong appeal for long time grassers as well.

Schwaber visited a number of prominent festivals and talked with a long list of top acts, including the late Ralph Stanley before he passed, plus Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Béla Fleck, Steve Martin, Del McCoury, Bobby Osborne, Trampled By Turtles, Mumford & Sons, The Infamous Stringdusters, and several others. Her focus is on the distinction between traditional bluegrass and the music that has been developed since, where it has changed, and where it has stayed the same.

Though it was premiered at World Of Bluegrass 2012 in Nashville, Anna has spent the past five years screening the film at festivals, and had never offered it for sale. But it is now available to purchase as a streaming video, which means you can watch it on your computer, on a smart TV, or with a device like Apple TV.

For only $20 you receive access to watch the full film as edited, plus additional bonus footage from several of the artists featured. Those include full song performances from Crooked Still, The Infamous Stringdusters, Abigail Washburn, Bobby Osborne, and Steep Canyon Rangers.

The Porchlight Sessions has generated a good deal of excitement in the past five years, and this is the first opportunity that has existed to obtain it for home viewing.

Check out the trailer below.

The film is presented in English with optional Japanese subtitles.

Full details can be found online.