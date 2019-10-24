Jim Brock passes

In recent years Brock performed with Gene Robertson and the Echoes, enjoying weekend gigs at the Propst Park Activity Center in Columbus, Mississippi, and at the Northport Activity Center, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where he played country music, country-rock, and a few old-time fiddle tunes during each set.

Later, as a member of the Over the Hill Gang (many of whom were previously with the Echoes), he played at dances in Northport and in Vernon, Alabama.

Although Brock hadn’t done any for many years, in about 2002 he began teaching Ruby Jane Smith, then seven years old, and later the 2005 Mississippi State Fiddle Championship and a student of Asleep at the Wheel’s Ray Benson. Aidan Dunkelberg was another of Brock’s recent students. “I enjoy seeing young people like him take up fiddling and doing a good job with it,” Brock said of his teaching experiences.

During his leisure time Brock enjoyed hunting and fishing.

His second solo album, Me and My Fiddle, was released in 2014. Three original tunes from the Carl Sauceman era are included among the 13 tracks.

R.I.P., Jim Brock

We thank Kendall Dunkelberg for his considerable help in providing and clarifying some of the information for use in this tribute.

Kendall Dunkelberg, Aidan’s father, shared these comments about learning from Jim Brock ….

“Taking lessons with Jim Brock was an amazing experience for our son. Mr. Brock was a fabulous fiddle player with an incredible repertoire. He was also a very humble and giving man, for whom passing on this music was clearly the most important aspect of the lessons. He knew hundreds of tunes from memory and never used sheet music. Sometimes, I’m sure, he had practiced from recordings prior to our lessons, but often a tune would come to him and he’d play it for Aidan to learn. Some of those may have never been recorded, as they were west Alabama tunes he learned from his father, or we would learn the version of a standard Mr. Brock knew and then look them up to learn other variations from other fiddlers later. These tunes and the stories he would tell of working with the likes of Bill Monroe, Kenny Baker, Benny Martin [Brock’s favorite fiddle player] and many others were invaluable, as was having the chance to perform with him locally. We knew him as a great local fiddler, but as we learned more about his life, we realized what an influential role he’d played in American bluegrass. He never acted like a star, though, and he was always happy to help out anyone who was willing to learn.”

Larry Wallace, once the banjo player for Jimmy Martin’s Sunny Mountain Boys and later the leader of his own band, remembers ….

“Jim Brock was a great friend and a great man. He was affectionately known by many as just Brock. I first saw Jim Brock in the sixties with Jim & Jesse many times, and then again as he filled in with them in the seventies. A few years later, I was totally amazed with his fiddle playing on Allen Shelton’s banjo album Shelton Special.

After my college years at Mississippi State University and my ten-year tenure with Jimmy Martin, I formed my band in 2001. I knew Jim lived only an hour from me and I called him and asked him to fill in between fiddlers. He explained he had a current ongoing gig at a country dance that occurred often, and agreed to fill in when he could. He did for three years, from 2005 to 2007. He made every one of my bookings and also made all of his country dance gigs. We made it work.

No question he enjoyed being in my band and we enjoyed him being in my band. We were doing traditional bluegrass quite well. Us younger guys were elated to have him on the stage with us, and he was enjoying playing bluegrass again. And, I had a bus like Jim & Jesse had in the sixties. I guess our whole package brought back memories to him, and it gave him a somewhat opportunity to go back to old times. He would sit up front and look out the windshield while I drove, and would talk and talk. We would drive by old schoolhouses and he would point them out by saying, “I played there with Sauceman,” or “I played right there with Jim and Jesse.” What memories for us both! These three years of playing and friendship culminated into our album, The Larry Wallace Band with Jim Brock. It is traditional bluegrass with fiddling from one of the greatest fiddlers bluegrass has ever known.

Throughout his career, with Carl Sauceman and Jim & Jesse, and with everybody, his playing was clean and smooth and every note had meaning. Every single note he played just FIT the song. He just had a knack for hearing what needed to be played and he played it!

Jim Brock was a close friend and I’m so glad I knew him.”

In May 2013 Brock appeared on The Marty Stuart Show; in this clip he performs East Tennessee Blues…

Stuart’s friendship with Brock began while Stuart was still a child as his parents attended as many Carl Sauceman and the Green Valley Boys’ shows as they could.

A Discography

Jim Brock

Sawdust: From the Bow of Jim Brock (Atteiram AP I 1502, released in 1974)

(Atteiram AP I 1502, released in 1974) Me and My Fiddle (unknown, 2014)

Carl Sauceman and Green Valley Boys

Early Days of Bluegrass, Volume 7 (Rounder 1019)

Monroe Fields with the Green Valley Boys

1950s-60s Broadcasts (Patuxent CD 259, 2014)

Jim & Jesse and the Virginia Boys

The Old Country Church (Epic BN 26107, 1964)

(Epic BN 26107, 1964) Y’all Come! Bluegrass Humor (Epic BN 26144, 1965)

(Epic BN 26144, 1965) Berry Pickin’ In the Country: the Great Chuck Berry Songbook (Epic BN 26176, 1965)

(Epic BN 26176, 1965) Sing Unto Him a New Song (Epic BN 26204, 1966)

(Epic BN 26204, 1966) The Jim & Jesse Show (Old Dominion OD 498-04, 1972)

(Old Dominion OD 498-04, 1972) Superior Sounds of Bluegrass (Old Dominion OD 498-05, 1974)

(Old Dominion OD 498-05, 1974) Homeland Harmony (Double J DJ 1002, 1983)

(Double J DJ 1002, 1983) The Old Dominion Masters (Pinecastle PRC 9001, 1998) (4-CD set)

(Pinecastle PRC 9001, 1998) (4-CD set) The Epic Bluegrass Hits (Rounder Special Series SS 20, 1985)

(Rounder Special Series SS 20, 1985) Bluegrass and More (Bear Family BCD15716, 1993) (5-CD set)

Bill Monroe

Bean Blossom (various artists) (MCA MCA2 8002, November 1973)

(various artists) (MCA MCA2 8002, November 1973) Bluegrass 1970-1979, (Bear Family BCD 15606, 1994)

James Monroe

Sings Songs of Memory Lane of his Uncle Charlie Monroe (Atteiram AP I-L 1532, 1976)

(Atteiram AP I-L 1532, 1976) The Best of James Monroe: 30 Years of Recordings, Vol. 1 (Rain Tree Records 148, 2004)

Allen Shelton

Shelton Special (Rounder 0088, 1977)

Bill Clifton

Clifton And Company (County 765, 1977)

(County 765, 1977) Around the World to Poor Valley (Bear Family 16425 HK, 2001)

Carl Jackson

Banjo Hits (Sugar Hill SH 3737, 1983)

Larry Wallace Band

Larry Wallace Band with Jim Brock (Cedar Creek CCR 0806, 2007)

Jesse McReynolds & Friends

Play the Bull Mountain Moonshiner’s Way (Pinecastle Records 1232, 2019)

Various Artists

Can’t You Hear Me Callin’ – Bluegrass: 80 Years of American Music (2004)

Jerry Reed