Rhonda Vincent has announced the newest member of The Rage, Jeff Partin, who will join the band on reso-guitar.

Jeff has been performing professionally in the bluegrass world since he was a teen, and joined Volume Five at the age of 19. A multi-instrumentalist on several counts, he spent the past several years playing bass and reso with Mountain Heart in Nashville.

Rhonda created this video to welcome Partin to the family.

Look for Jeff with The Rage starting just after the new year.