J.D. Crowe trapper knife from Case & Sons

Are you a bluegrass banjo fan who also traps small game? Maybe a knife collector who digs J.D. Crowe?

Well Red Hill Cutlery in Radcliff, KY has the perfect item for you.

Through a special arrangement with Case & Sons Cutlery, they have a consignment of 60 J.D. Crowe trapper knives for sale. These are custom made with Crowe’s signature etched into the clip blade, and also on the top of the tin. The handle is made from red bone with a nickle silver banjo shield attached.

Each knife also has a serial number on the blades (1-60), and they are only available through Red Hill.

They are asking $109.95 for each knife, and one wouldn’t imagine it will take long to sell through such a low quantity.

To get one of your own, or for that special banjo player in your life, contact Red Hill Cutlery online.