I’ve Always Been a Gambler video from Murder Murder

Murder Murder is a modern bluegrass act from Sudbury, Ontario with a new album, Wicked Lines & Veins, due in September. The name may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but the band liked it so much they used it twice.

Original material from the group is written and set in northern Ontario, and stays squarely in the murder ballad tradition as their two current albums will attest. Numerous awards and nominations have come their way from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and the Northern Ontario Music and Film Awards over the past two years.

Punk rock bluegrass pickers is how they describe themselves, and Murder Murder has been scooting across Canada, the UK, and Europe building a reputation with their energetic show and hip, bearded bluegrass vibe this past several years. Jon Danyliw and Sam Cassio both play guitar and mandolin, Geoff McCausland is on fiddle, Barry Miles on banjo and reso-guitar, Kris Dickson on bass, and Steph Duchesne on percussion.

Here’s a look/listen to the first single from the new album, I’ve Always Been A Gambler.

You can hear more music from Murder, Murder online.