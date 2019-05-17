Irene Kelley video for Bluegrass Radio

Irene Kelley was a guest recently on an episode of The 615 Hideaway from Nashville with her band, and they have released one of the songs as a music video.

It’s Bluegrass Radio, the first single from her just-released album, Benny’s TV Repair. The album title is an ode to her dad, and the little shop that supported their family when she was a girl. The single has been hovering at or near the top of our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart this past few weeks, and it’s a good’n.

This is one that Irene wrote, and she is supported on the video by Kelsey Crews on banjo, Mike Bub on bass, and Steve Thomas on mandolin.

You can see her full 30 minute performance at The 615 Hideaway on YouTube.