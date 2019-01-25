International Harvester video from Chosen Road

Chosen Road has released a new single this week, the first from their upcoming Poor Mountain Records album, Appalachian Worship, expected later this year.

The single is part of a collaboration project between the band and The North American Mission Board, an agency with the Southern Baptist Convention, in an effort to raise awareness about the plight of small churches, especially in rural areas, who are experiencing difficulty keeping their doors open. The Board provides resources and people to help these failing churches find new life through a process they call church replanting.

According to Jonathan Buckner of Chosen Road, the NAMB helped save 200 such churches in 2018 alone.

For the single, they have chosen International Harvester, written by Layton Howerton, and sung by mandolinist Zach Alvis. In this new video they provide more information about this issue, and web links where you can go to help.

2019 is the 10th anniversary year for Chosen Road, founded in 2009 by Buckner, Alvis, and Jonathan Campbell. All three are still with the group, along with Tyler Robertson on banjo, and Chris Stockwell on reso-guitar.

International Harvester is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.