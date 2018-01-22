Instruments from the estate of Earl Scruggs for sale at Gruhn Guitars

Starting tomorrow, January 23, approximately two dozen instruments from the personal collection of Earl Scruggs will be offered for sale at Gruhn Guitars in Nashville. The various items include a number of open back banjos, several guitars, and an eye-popping selection of top drawer, highly ornate banjos given to him by Gibson over the years.

These are all pieces that Earl had kept for his own use, and will be sold with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by both George Gruhn and Gary Scruggs. Some have significant historical value while others were primarily banjos and guitars he kept for his own entertainment. A couple of Mark Leaf travel cases are also included.

All of these instruments will be on display on the second floor of Gruhn’s Nashville showroom, and can be viewed upon request. Interested purchasers outside the Nashville area should contact Joe Spann by email or phone (615-256-2033).

This is a unique opportunity for serious collectors to own a bit of bluegrass and banjo history. These pieces are not expected to linger.

Following is a list prepared by Gruhn’s, with the lot number for each item, a description, and their asking price.

AG6545, Gibson Advanced Jumbo, 1991, EXF, from the estate of Earl Scruggs (comes with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Gary Scruggs and George Gruhn); Sitka spruce top with sunburst finish, rosewood neck, back and sides, rosewood fingerboard with Advanced Jumbo style mother of pear inlays, fire stripe pickguard, Gibson Deluxe tuners, comes with strap used by Earl, used on stage during many ‘Earl Scruggs with Family & Friends’ performances (1998 – 2001), OHC …$5,000.00

AM8008, Gower Dreadnought size, c.1964, G, from the estate of Earl Scruggs (comes with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Gary Scruggs and George Gruhn); spruce top, Indian rosewood back and sides, rosewood fingerboard with mother of pearl dot fingerboard inlays, missing tuners, saddle and bridge pin; built by famous Nashville luthier J.W. Gower who also constructed the mahogany neck used by Earl in his Granada from 1958 – 1971, SC …$800.00

AT5935, Taylor Baby Taylor 305-GB, 2003, EXF, from the estate of Earl Scruggs (comes with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Gary Scruggs and George Gruhn); spruce top, sapele back and sides, no case …$500.00

CB0070, Price 5-string HCS, , EXC, from the estate of Earl Scruggs (comes with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Gary Scruggs and George Gruhn); fiberglass construction, white exterior with green plush lining …$900.00

CB0071, Mark Leaf 5-string banjo case, , VG+, from the estate of Earl Scruggs (comes with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Gary Scruggs and George Gruhn); fiberglass construction with black exterior and purple plush interior lining, “Earl Scruggs Revue” stenciled on exterior; used extensively by Earl from c. 1970 until his passing …$2,500.00

CB0072, Mark Leaf 5-string banjo case, , VG++, from the estate of Earl Scruggs (comes with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Gary Scruggs and George Gruhn); fiberglass construction, built in hygrometer, black exterior with burgundy plush interior, comes with documentation from Leaf in case pocket …$2,000.00

JA6616, W.A. Cole Banjeaurine, c.1890, VG+, from the estate of Earl Scruggs (comes with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Gary Scruggs and George Gruhn); original five-string mahogany neck with ebony fingerboard and mother of pearl inlays, 11″ head diameter, replacement cut mandolin tuners with pearl buttons, replacement 5th-string peg and replacement tailpiece, no case …$350.00

JA6617, unlabelled 18-fret open back 5-string banjo, c.1925, VG, from the estate of Earl Scruggs (comes with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Gary Scruggs and George Gruhn); added 5th-string peg, maple neck with pear wood fingerboard, metal clad rim, 11″ calf skin head, friction tuners, nickel plated metal hardware, no case …$300.00

JA6618, unlabelled New York five-string fretless, c.1886, VG+, from the estate of Earl Scruggs (comes with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Gary Scruggs and George Gruhn); distributed by August Pollmann, open back, 10–3/4″ skin head, cast eagle bracket shoes, replaced tuners and tailpiece, missing bracket shoes and brackets, no case …$550.00

JA6621, Gibson Uncle Dave Macon’s Custom RB, c.1940, VG+, from the estate of Earl Scruggs (comes with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Gary Scruggs and George Gruhn); custom built by Gibson for early Grand Ole Opry performer Uncle Dave Macon, purchased by Earl Scruggs in 1965 from Macon’s son Dorris; used by John McEuen of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on the 1972 album Will the Circle Be Unbroken to record “Soldier’s Joy” banjo duet with Earl, McEuen also played this banjo on the Scruggs-McEuen banjo duet Carolina Traveler for McEuen’s String Wizards 1991 CD; the strings on the banjo have never been changed since purchased by Earl; open back, straight grain maple neck, Brazilian rosewood fingerboard with Style 1 fingerboard inlays, extensive play wear, HC …$50,000.00

JA6622, Gibson Custom Shop Earl Scruggs ’49 Classic Prototype, 1991, NM, from the estate of Earl Scruggs (comes with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Gary Scruggs and George Gruhn); curly maple neck and resonator, nickel plated metal hardware, rosewood fingerboard with mother of pearl bowtie inlays, D tuners; head shows playing wear from Earl, OHC …$6,000.00

JA6623, Krishot archtop five-string, NM, from the estate of Earl Scruggs (comes with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Gary Scruggs and George Gruhn); mahogany neck and resonator, nickel plated metal hardware, rosewood fingerboard with mother of pearl flying eagle inlays, D tuners, OHC …$2,500.00

JA6624, Gibson Flint Hill Special, c. 2002, NM, from the estate of Earl Scruggs (comes with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Gary Scruggs and George Gruhn); curly maple neck and resonator, gold plated metal hardware with Style 6 engraving, ebony fingerboard with mother of pearl hearts and flowers inlays, abalone edge trim on peghead, tailpiece is cracking but not separated, OHC …$12,000.00

JA6626, Gibson Earl Scruggs Standard Prototype, 1984, VG+, from the estate of Earl Scruggs (comes with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Gary Scruggs and George Gruhn); curly maple neck and resonator, nickel plated metal hardware, ebony fingerboard with hearts and flowers inlays, D tuners, head shows play wear by Earl, the fifth prototype from the original 1984 Earl Scruggs model, OHC …$9,000.00

JA6627, Gibson The Earl, 2002, NM, from the estate of Earl Scruggs (comes with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Gary Scruggs and George Gruhn); rosewood neck and resonator, silver plated hardware with gold plated tone ring, Florentine style engraving, one piece flange, 24k gold plated truss rod cover with engraved signature, abalone fingerboard inlays with brass edges, solid mother of pearl tuner buttons, portrait of Earl on back of resonator; #1 of 5 produced, deluxe leather covered Gibson hard shell case with hygrometer and thermometer …$35,000.00

JA6628, Gibson Earl Scruggs Special, 1995, NM, from the estate of Earl Scruggs (comes with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Gary Scruggs and George Gruhn); shows playing wear by Scruggs on head, curly maple neck and resonator, gold plated metal hardware with Bella Voce style engraving, abalone hearts and flowers fingerboard inlays, abalone trim on neck, peghead, fingerboard, resonator and facsimile signature on back of resonator, D tuners, comes with leather strap; strings and tools used by Earl, OHC …$15,000.00

JA6629, Vega Earl Scruggs Custom, c.1960, EXC, from the estate of Earl Scruggs (comes with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Gary Scruggs and George Gruhn); straight grain maple neck, gold plated and engraved hardware, Vega Vox style resonator, cam type D tuners, ebony fingerboard with engraved mother of pearl rectangular block inlays, Gibson HC …$20,000.00

JA6630, Gibson Earl Scruggs Golden Deluxe, 1991, NM, from the estate of Earl Scruggs (comes with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Gary Scruggs and George Gruhn); curly maple neck and resonator, gold plated metal hardware with Granada style engraving, ebony fingerboard with hearts and flowers mother of pearl inlays; this is the prototype for the Golden Deluxe model, OHC …$11,000.00

JA6632, Vega Earl Scruggs Soloist, 1968, VG+, from the estate of Earl Scruggs (comes with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Gary Scruggs and George Gruhn); straight grain maple neck and resonator, nickel plated metal hardware, ebony fingerboard with mother of pearl inlays, D tuners, shows extensive playing wear by Earl; older Vega hard shell case which appears in many photographs of Flatt & Scruggs …$12,500.00

JA6634, Gibson Earl Scruggs Standard Prototype #0001, 1984, VG+, from the estate of Earl Scruggs (comes with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Gary Scruggs and George Gruhn), curly maple neck and resonator, nickel plated metal hardware, ebony fingerboard with hearts and flowers inlays, D tuners, head shows playing wear by Earl; the first prototype of the original 1984 Earl Scruggs model, OHC …$11,000.00

JA6635, Gibson Earl Scruggs Special, 2000, NM, from the estate of Earl Scruggs (comes with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Gary Scruggs and George Gruhn); curly maple neck and resonator, gold plated hardware with Bella Voce style engraving, ebony fingerboard with abalone hearts and flower inlays, abalone edge trim on peghead, fingerboard, neck and resonator, has custom floral abalone inlay on resonator back, comes with original strap, OHC …$15,000.00

JA6636, Gibson Flint Hill Special, 2002, NM, from the estate of Earl Scruggs (comes with Certificate of Authenticity signed by Gary Scruggs and George Gruhn); curly maple neck and resonator, gold plated hardware with Style 6 engraving, ebony fingerboard with hearts and flowers inlays, solid mother of pearl buttons, abalone edge trim on peghead, OHC; this instrument was a special gift presented to Scruggs when he recieved a Gibson Lifetime Achievement award on February 28, 2002 …$12,000.00