Instrument display cabinets from American Music Furniture

Instrument collecting and bluegrass fandom seem to go hand in hand. So many of the people who follow the music also play it themselves, and over time even the most casual picker will end up with a handful of instruments they dearly love. Generally, you want them close at hand when you feel like a song, but leaving them out exposed to children and pets is a hazard, and only the rare spouse finds a stack of instrument cases attractive in the home. So what do you do?

The folks at American Music Furniture may have the solution. They build custom-configured display cabinets from the same hardwoods used in instrument making, with strong glass doors so that you can enjoy your collection visually any time, in a lighted, humidity-controlled environment for safety. These are fine pieces of hand-made furniture designed to be an accent piece in your den, music room, or home studio.

AMF will build a cabinet with your collection in mind, sized for guitars, banjos, mandolins, reso-guitars, or fiddles – or any combination thereof. Neck rests are cut to the shape of the instruments that will be displayed in each cabinet, with cork-lined inserts and rests. Humidity control is enured with both a humidifier and a dehumidifier built into each box.