I’m A Wanderer video from Chris Jones

Posted on by John Lawless

Here’s a happy coincidence for Chris Jones & The Night Drivers.

The very day they release a music video for the first single from their new album, it hits #1 on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart.

The album is Made To Move, and the single is I’m A Wanderer by Thomm Jutz, Charlie Stefl, and Jon Weisberger. Its easy-going feel is a perfect match for Jones’ restrained delivery, and the message in the lyrics suits the mood just right.

For the video, Mountain Home Music captured Chris and his Drivers live at Nashville’s Station Inn. Longtime members Mark Stoffel on mandolin and Jon Weisberger on bass appear, along with Gina Clowes on banjo, of more recent vintage, and her sister Malia Furtado as a guest on fiddle.

Made To Move is available now wherever you purchase bluegrass music.

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

