If I’d Have Wrote That Song track premiere from The Radio Ramblers

To celebrate today’s release of their latest Rebel album, The Story We Tell, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers have agreed to allow us to premiere a track from the CD.

It’s one from Larry Cordle, Larry Shell, and James Silvers with the colorful title, If I’d Have Wrote That Song. A grassy truck driving number, the driver imagines the life he’d be living if he was the one who wrote a song he’s hearing on the radio. As you would expect from Cordle, the lyrics are chock full of clever rhymes and plain country talk.

Other tracks on The Story We Tell include new songs from Ronnie Bowman, Gerald Evans, Jerry Salley, and Junior Sisk, plus classics from Jim Ed Brown, Mel Tillis, and The Delmore Brothers.

The new album is available today from music retailers everywhere, including the Radio Ramblers web site and all the popular download sites.

You can catch them live this weekend at the North Carolina State Bluegrass Festival today, and at a special CD Release event tomorrow with their sponsor, Rue Farms Potato Chips in Springfield, OH. Free music all day long in Springfield – bring your lawn chairs!