I Can’t Go Home Anymore video from The Farm Hands

Pinecastle Records has released a first single from Memories Of Home, their upcoming album with The Farm Hands.

It’s a new song written and sung by their bass player, Daryl Mosely, who tells us that I Can’t Go Home Anymore relates a feeling most all of us share.

“A friend of mine gave me the idea for the song probably 15 years ago. The idea of ‘you can go back but you can’t go home’ has always intrigued me. Well, I still live in the same little town of Waverly, Tennessee where I grew up. From time to time I will drive out past the little house where I grew up. Like the song says, there are people living in the house now that are strangers to me. It’s always a bittersweet moment to see that old house. I think a lot of people feel this way about the house they grew up in.”

Daryl is joined in the video by bandmates Tim Graves on reso-guitar, Keith Tew on guitar, and Don Hill on banjo.

I Can’t Go Home Anymore is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

Look for the full Memories Of Home project from Pinecastle sometime this fall.