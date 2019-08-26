House of Light video from Thunder and Rain

Colorado’s Thunder and Rain have released a music video for their latest single, the first from their upcoming independent project, Passing In The Night.

Thunder and Rain has been performing together since they first met in 2013, with a distinctive sound that mixes the roots of bluegrass with touches of folk and country. They created a bit of a stir two years ago with their acoustic/bluegrass version of Sweet Child Of Mine, the rock anthem by Guns N Roses, which was posted on YouTube.

The single is a new song from Erinn Peet-Lukes, the band’s guitarist and lead vocalist. She explains how she came up with this one, and how the title morphed along the way.

“House of Light is the last song I wrote for our album. The theme was already going in the direction of ships and stormy seas, so I wanted the last song to be about a lighthouse and the hope that symbol represents. I also wanted a song in 6/8 because it’s one of my favorite time signatures. With those two ideas, my co-writer and I began writing the song. The words tumbled out in one big heap, and the rhyme in the chorus worked out when I switched the word ‘lighthouse’ to ‘house of light.’ The song was stuck in my head for weeks after I wrote it; it was almost annoying!”

Erinn is joined by bandmates Ian Haegele on bass, Dylan McCarthy on mandolin, and Allen Cooke on reso-guitar.

House of Light will be available later this week from all the popular download and streaming services online.

Passing In The Night is expected to release this winter. Pre-orders can be placed through the band’s Kickstarter campaign.