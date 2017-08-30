Sweet Child Of Mine cover from Thunder and Rain

Bluegrass has always shared a large part of its audience with country and old time music. All three grew from the same root, and the stylistic similarities are obvious. But as the grass reaches further into the larger pop culture, we see it being embraced by people who follow pop and rock music as well.

The latest video from Colorado’s Thunder and Rain dips into these waters with an acoustic cover of Sweet Child O’ Mine, which had been a huge hit for American rockers Guns N’ Roses in 1988 and ’89. The original was a rock anthem, but here it’s given over to the more subtle singing of Erinn Peet-Lukes, who started out as a folk singer before making her way into bluegrass.

See what you think of it in a bluegrass ensemble.

Thunder and Rain finds themselves in a place somewhere between their bluegrass origins, and today’s somewhat undefined Americana market, mixing elements of folk and modern country into their sound. Along the way, their habit for arranging pop covers led to an EP release called, you guessed it, Covers.

A new album, Start Believing, is scheduled for release on September 15, which contains this new song from the band, Cut The Wire.

In addition to Erinn on guitar and lead vocals, the band is Pete Weber on mandolin, Ian Haegele on bass, and Chris Herbst on reso-guitar.

Pre-orders for Start Believing are available now from the Thunder And Rain web site.