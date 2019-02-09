Holiday Pickin’ from Dennis and Tim Crouch

There’s not much in bluegrass to beat Rob McCoury putting the smack down on a Ralph Stanley banjo tune, and that’s what we get in the second single from Tim Crouch and Dennis Crouch, Holiday Pickin’.

Tim and Dennis are working with Pinecastle Records and the Engelhardt Music Group on a new album. Tim’s on fiddle, and Dennis on bass, and they have brought in a bevy of their Nashville buddies to flesh out the new project.

Holiday Pickin’ was originally recorded by The Stanley Brothers just over 60 years ago, when they signed with Starday/King Records. It was the first one they cut for their new label, recorded at the station where they were working at the time, WCYB in Bristol, TN.

Rob does Ralph proud, with help from Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, Casey Campbell on mandolin, Cody Kilby on guitar, and Tim and Dennis on fiddle and bass respectively.

The single is available now wherever you stream or purchase music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.