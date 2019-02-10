The Bluegrass Grammy for 2019

Posted on by John Lawless

In a non-televised presentation this afternoon, the 61st annual Grammy Awards announced winners in categories outside of the mainstream pop music world. These are the many thousands of artists who create lasting art in niche markets like Gospel, jazz, blues, zydeco, salsa, comedy… and yes, bluegrass.

Five terrific bluegrass acts received nominations this year, and the award for the 2019 Best Bluegrass Album goes to The Travelin’ McCoury’s for their self-titled album.

Best Folk Album went to Punch Brothers for All Ashore. Noam Pikelny’s dry humor in accepting was completely lost on the LA audience.

Well done fellas!

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today