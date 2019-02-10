The Bluegrass Grammy for 2019

In a non-televised presentation this afternoon, the 61st annual Grammy Awards announced winners in categories outside of the mainstream pop music world. These are the many thousands of artists who create lasting art in niche markets like Gospel, jazz, blues, zydeco, salsa, comedy… and yes, bluegrass.

Five terrific bluegrass acts received nominations this year, and the award for the 2019 Best Bluegrass Album goes to The Travelin’ McCoury’s for their self-titled album.

Best Folk Album went to Punch Brothers for All Ashore. Noam Pikelny’s dry humor in accepting was completely lost on the LA audience.

Well done fellas!