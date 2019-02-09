IBMA Songwriters Workshop at Joe Val ’19

Members of the IBMA Songwriters Committee will conduct a workshop next weekend during the 34th annual Joe Val Bluegrass Festival in Framingham, MA.

Three members of the committee, Rick Lang, David Morris, and Dawn Kenney, will lead the workshop, which will will be held on Saturday, February 16 at 3:00 p.m. All three have had multiple songs recorded by bluegrass artists, and have enjoyed chart success on multiple occasions.

Rick tells us that they will both talk songwriting and go over what the IBMA offers to writers at their annual convention.

“We are all IBMA songwriters, current members of the IBMA Songwriter Committee, and very involved with the songwriting community. In addition to performing/discussing our individual approaches to writing songs, we will share some insight into our work on the IBMA Songwriter Committee, including the World Of Bluegrass Songwriter Track events and IBMA Songwriter Mentor Program.”

Like all Joe Val festival events, the IBMA Songwriters Workshop will be held at the Sheraton Framingham hotel. There is no additional fee to attend above the admission fee for the festival.

You can see a complete list of performers and other activities online.