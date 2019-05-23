Government on Horseback video from Si Kahn

Si Kahn, folksinger, songwriter, playwright, and general purpose agitator, turned 75 last month. A series of events celebrating his many achievements are set throughout 2019, including the May 31 release of his latest album, It’s A Dog’s Life, recorded with German bluegrass group, the Looping Brothers.

The bulk of the project is made up of Kahn originals that have never been recorded, but as Si tells us, they included a few of his familiar classics as well.

“I’ve made two CDs with The Looping Brothers because of their sheer instrumental brilliance, their understanding of and passion for bluegrass, and how good they are to work, travel and perform with. On Aragon Mill: The Bluegrass Sessions, I sang the lead on all 15 songs. My idea for our second CD was that Ulli Sieker, who’s a wonderful bluegrass vocalist, would sing lead on all the songs, which he does on the 10 songs that have never before been recorded. But they insisted that I had to have a vocal presence on the album, so I reprised three of my songs from the past.”

A video has been produced for Government On Horseback, the album’s opening track, one he wrote back in 1981. The song conveys Si’s contempt at the time for the Reagan administration, which one suspects he feels towards the current occupant of the White House as well.

In addition to Sieker, the Looping Brothers are, Matthias Malcher, and Ralf Strottman.

Look for It’s A Dog’s Life on May 31 from Strictly Country Records.