Goodbye Mountain Faith – hello Summer & Bray

Summer Brooke & The Mountain Faith Band, originally known simply as Mountain Faith, is rebranding yet again. Without changing their musical direction, this contemporary bluegrass, Gospel, and acoustic country group will henceforth be known as Summer & Bray.

The name change reflects the focus on sibling singers and songwriters Summer and Braydon McMahan, who have been fronting the family band from the start. Summer says that she had always been a bit embarrassed about her name being and front, and is happy to have her brother as a co-headliner.

What started as a traditional bluegrass Gospel group when Summer and Braydon were teens, grew quickly into a force in secular bluegrass as well. They got a huge boost in 2015 when they were chosen as contestants on America’s Got Talent on NBC television, where the young group’s grassy takes on current pop songs won over the studio and television audiences alike. Though they did not win the competition, the notoriety won them a new and much larger following which found them with all new opportunities.

In a first for the band, their next album, Small Town Life, was released first as an all acoustic, bluegrass project, and then a few months later with keyboards and percussion added. The project title was a play on the fact that Summer and Braydon work day jobs at their father’s tire shop in Sylva, NC, and have do so since they were teens as well.

Summer’s delightful singing voice, and the group’s humble, unassuming attitude on stage, makes them an instant hit wherever they go, whether entertaining at a bluegrass festival or singing the National Anthem before an NFL game.

As Summer & Bray, the McMahans will continue their relationship with Mountain Fever Records, and plan on getting back in to the studio there in short order.

Mark Hodges with the label says that nothing will change, sound-wise.

“The music will still be awesome – a mix of bluegrass and country flavored original material, with a few surprise covers here and there.”

The McMahan sibs have also created a couple of new videos for their fans. This first, a look at their life out in the country…

…and a sneak peek at one of their new songs.



Keep an eye out for more news on Summer & Bray later this year. All current shows booked as Mountain Faith will be honored with the new name.