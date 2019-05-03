Down Beside the Water from Shawn and Gracie Lane

Shawn Lane, mandolinist, guitarist, and fiddler with Blue Highway, and his wife Gracie have released a single today. Lane is also a principal songwriter for the band, and this song is one he wrote with Gerald Ellenburg called Down Beside The Water.

It’s an easy going bluegrass number sung as a husband-and-wife duet by Shawn and Gracie. The vibe is that of an old time mountain ballad, something Shawn excels at writing.

They are supported by Barry Bales on bass, Patton Wages on banjo, Clay Hess on guitar, and Shawn and Gracie’s son, Grayson, on harmony vocals.

Over the past few years, Shawn has dedicated more and more time to performing with his family when he has off time from Blue Highway. The Lanes other son, Garrett, also joins them for these shows.

Down Beside The Water is available now as a digital download from Shawn’s web site. Radio programmers can get it via AirPlay Direct.