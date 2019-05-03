Adam McIntosh back with The Radio Ramblers

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers have announced the return of Adam McIntosh to the band on guitar. He had been an original member, appearing on several album with them over his six year stint, and is back in that familiar role after the departure of Duane Sparks.

When Adam left in 2013, he and his family moved to Arizona where he worked with The Mandolin Store. He has since returned to Ohio where he is running The Banjo Store, a similarly-themed retail music operation in Cincinnati.

Mullins explained that Sparks simply wanted to get away from the touring life.

“I’m grateful for Duane Sparks’ friendship and six years of great work. With three beautiful children, he’s off the road to enjoy his busy family.”

Adam joins current Radio Ramblers Joe Mullins on banjo, Mike Terry on mandolin, Jason Barie on fiddle, and Randy Barnes on bass.

He says that he is very gratified to be back with Joe and the guys.

“I am humbled and honored to get the opportunity to be a Radio Rambler once more. In some ways it feels like a brand new adventure, and in other ways it feels very much like coming home.”

They have a busy summer schedule at the festivals, with appearances set at many of the major bluegrass events. You can follow their tour dates online.