Good ‘Cause I’m Gone drops for Backline

Mountain Fever Records has released a new single, the first from their upcoming project with Backline from South Carolina.

This young band is fairly new, working together only since 2016, but they have gained popularity very quickly based on the singing and songwriting of guitarist Katelyn Ingardia, and the group’s crisp delivery of a contemporary bluegrass sound. They have also taken first place at a number of prominent band competitions, like RenoFest in 2017 and the Lil John’s Mountain Music contest earlier this year.

For this first single, they’ve chosen Good ‘Cause I’m Gone, a good ol’ leavin’ song, written by Katelyn, and powered by Zach Carter’s low-tuned banjo.

In addition to Katelyn and Zach, Backline is Travis Tucker on reso-guitar, Jason Belue on bass, and Milom Williams on mandolin. Clint White is the guest fiddler on the track.

Good ‘Cause I’m Gone will release to the public on Tuesday, June 11, and will be available then from all the popular streaming and download sites online. Radio programmers can get the single now from AirPlay Direct.

The full album, recorded at the Mountain Fever studio in Virginia and produced by Aaron Ramsey, is expected later this year.