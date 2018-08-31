Gonna Rise and Shine video from Grasstowne

Gonna Rise And Shine from Alan Bibey & Grasstowne has been tearing up our Bluegrass Today Weekly Gospel AirPlay chart this past few weeks, spending the last two at #1.

It’s an old time, 4 part Gospel number written by Barney Rogers which Alan tells us has been a sensation for the band since it was released in June. The song has been getting a great deal of attention in both bluegrass and Gospel circles, and selling well as a single online.

Bibey brought a video crew out from Solid Rock Productions to where he lives near Myrtle Beach, SC to film in the early morning haze as the sun came up over the Atlantic ocean. It makes for a powerful visual presentation alongside the music.

This song means a lot to Alan, with its theme of resurrection, as he recently lost his father, James, following a long illness. James was a mentor to his son, and drove him all over the southeastern US when Al was a boy to attend festivals and conventions while he was learning to play the mandolin. He was also a friend to everyone in bluegrass, with a welcoming smile and a good word for all.

Al said that he just managed to make it home from Colorado when his father was in his last days, and was able to comfort him with his mandolin playing in the hospital.

“When I got there he was unresponsive, but when I started playing the mandolin he tried to sit up. He knew I was there and the music moved him.”

And this track was the last thing he heard as he was crossing over.

Video production was provided by Shane and Debra Leonard, co-owners of Solid Rock Productions.

Grasstowne is Bibey on mandolin, Justin Jenkins on banjo, Zack McLamb on bass, Mike Bentley on guitar, and Laura Orshaw on fiddle.