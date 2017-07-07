Gina Clowes to Mountain Home

Mountain Home Music has signed banjo player Gina Clowes to the label, and has announced a September 29 release date for their first project together, True Colors.

Gina holds down the banjo spot with Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, and is also a talented writer of songs and tunes. She comes from the first family of traditional string musicians in north central Virginia, the Furtados. She has a sister, Malia, who performs with Circa Blue on fiddle, and a younger brother, Victor, who is an exceptional old time banjoist.

Not only did she grow up in a musical household, she maintains one still. In addition to her musical career, her husband, Paul, is a luthier and cabinetmaker. They live with their children in Winchester, VA.

Clowes is delighted for the chance to work with Mountain Home, based in Arden, NC.

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining forces with Mountain Home. I have long been aware of their presence and the good they have done in the music community; not to mention, their artist roster is chock full of my heroes. To be signed with Mountain Home is a huge compliment, to say the least. I am very grateful for this opportunity!”

Pre-orders for True Colors will be available online later this month.