Ghost Town video from Aubrey Eisenman & The Clydes

Travianna Records has released a new music from Aubrey Eisenman & The Clydes for Ghost Town, one of the songs on their current release, Bowerbird.

As you might guess from the title, it’s a bit of an eerie song, a vibe that is captured in the video as well. This is one Aubrey wrote, as are most of the songs on this project.

The Clydes are Aubrey Eisenman on bass and vocals, Justin Eisenman on guitar and vocals, and John Duncan on fiddle and vocals. Aaron Ramsey guests on mandolin on the album.

Bowerbird is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.