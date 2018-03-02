Friday photos from Wintergrass ’18

Del & Dawg at Wintergrass 2018 – photo © Tara Linhardt

Friday at Wintergrass brought more great music on the multiple stages, more workshops, more dances, more hallway and hotel room jams, and more yummy instruments, microphones, massages, and all sorts of what-have-you in the vendor areas. A truly fabulous festival, with many on hand happy to help Wintergrass celebrate their 25th anniversary year.

Wintergrass sponsors many great programs for kids of varying ages and skill levels. The Youth Academy had their big show on Friday. It was a treat to see so many kids do fantastic job pickin’, and singin’, and grinnin’ on the stage after all their hard work practicing for two days.

Here is a clip of the band from Sweden playing traditional tunes on nyckelharpe, viola, and guitar.

Here is a clip from the end of the fiddle workshop with Darol Anger, Jeremy Kittel, and Alex Hargreaves playing with the Monroe tune Old Dangerfield.

  • Matuto playing a dance in the Regency Ballroom at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Matuto playing a dance in the Regency Ballroom at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • North Country Bluegrass at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Olov Johansson playing nyckleharpe with Vasen at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Pint Grass Picker at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Pint Grass Picker at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Pint Grass Pickers at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Alex Hargreaves, Darol Anger, and Jeremy Kittel workshop at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Darol Anger fiddle workshop at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • David Grisman and Del McCoury at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • David Grisman and Del McCoury at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • David Grisman and Del McCoury at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Trying out fiddles at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jeremy Kittel at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Simon Christian with Kittel & Co at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kittel & Company at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mark Schatz hambone workshop at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Massage therapy offered at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mikael Marin and his viola with Vasen at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mikeal Marin, Olov Johansson, and Roger Tallroth with Vasen at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Morning yoga class at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Rob Curt and Clay Ross with Matuto at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Rushad Eggleston at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Ruthy Unger with The Mammals at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Ruthy Unger with The Mammals at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The Canote Brothers at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Michael Kilby and Zach Top with North Country Bluegrass at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt

