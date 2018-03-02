Welcome Huxley Johnston!

Posted on by John Lawless

Eli Johnston, bass player and vocalist with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, and his wife, Keasley, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Huxley Thomas Johnston was born last night at 11:28 p.m., dropping in just in time to land on Eli’s birthday. Henceforth, father and son will share a birthday. He was born at the Dolly Parton birthing center at Leconte hospital in Sevierville, TN, weighing in at 8 lbs even, and stretching out to 20.5” long.

Everyone is doing well and they should be able to take him home soon. Eli says that Huxley’s birth was transformational for him, adding that, “I’ve never felt a love like this.”

Many congratulations to Eli and Keasley, and a great big Bluegrass Today welcome to Huxley!

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other articles you might enjoy