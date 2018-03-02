Welcome Huxley Johnston!

Eli Johnston, bass player and vocalist with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, and his wife, Keasley, are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Huxley Thomas Johnston was born last night at 11:28 p.m., dropping in just in time to land on Eli’s birthday. Henceforth, father and son will share a birthday. He was born at the Dolly Parton birthing center at Leconte hospital in Sevierville, TN, weighing in at 8 lbs even, and stretching out to 20.5” long.

Everyone is doing well and they should be able to take him home soon. Eli says that Huxley’s birth was transformational for him, adding that, “I’ve never felt a love like this.”

Many congratulations to Eli and Keasley, and a great big Bluegrass Today welcome to Huxley!