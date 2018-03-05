Wes Rineer passes 

Wes Rineer, a five-string bass player, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, at Blake Medical Center, Bradenton, Florida. He was 79 years of age.

John Wesley Rineer III was born in Quarryville, Pennsylvania, on June 7, 1938.

He played a blond Kay bass for much of his career. Uniquely this was a 5-string bass, with a high ‘C‘-String and a low ‘E’ string.

During the early 1970s, Rineer played for Ted Lundy & the Southern Mountain Boys. Although his involvement in music ceased after that, playing only in the occasional jam. As well as bluegrass music he enjoyed road trips, fishing and NASCAR.

Danny Paisley remembers …

“When we were young the Lundy, Paisley and Rineer families were always together. Such wonderful memories! Wes made this world a better place.”

A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 7, at 10:00 a.m. at Bethesda United Methodist Church in Holtwood, Pennsylvania.

R.I.P. Wes Rineer

A Discography –

Ted Lundy, Bob Paisley & the Southern Mountain Boys

Ted Lundy, Bob Paisley & the Southern Mountain Boys (GHP 1972) (the tracks from this LP were released on the CD Ted Lundy and

(GHP 1972) (the tracks from this LP were released on the CD The Southern Mountain Boys (Old Blue OB-707))

(Old Blue OB-707)) Slippin’ Away (Rounder Records 0055, 1976)

Ted Lundy & the Southern Mountain Boys

Old Swinging Bridge (Rounder Records 0020, 1973)

Apart from minor variations in lune-up, these are the same band.