Friday at Wintergrass 2017

Friday at Wintergrass was jam packed with concerts, activities, classes, and all sorts of fun from early in the morning until late at night. Lucy Weberling started the day teaching yoga to her class of whoever shows up at 8:30 a.m. She teaches yoga at many of the biggest bluegrass festivals in the country like Grey Fox, Wintergrass, Winfield, and ROMP, and has been teaching festival yoga classes since 2004. These classes have become a festival staple for many festival attendees. Massage therapists were also busy through much of the day into the evening in the 2nd floor hallway, keeping the musicians and fans in good working order.

The Youth Academy was hopping as well with both their smaller bands and the large band practices and show. Joe Craven did a phenomenal job leading the Youth Academy large band through practices, and on the stage at show time.

One of the highly talked-about events of the day was the presentation and discussion by the John McEuen Trio about the making of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s legendary album, Will the Circle Be Unbroken. John did a fantastic job of telling stories and playing live numbers from the album, while running through the prepared slide show discussing all of the people who were involved in the making of the record from start to finish. The room was packed with excited fans, many of whom admitted that the Circle album was what first pulled them into playing bluegrass music.

There were too many great bands to cover everyone, but one can go to the Wintergrass web site and see the multiple stages and workshops rooms that they had going on for four days. So much to see and hear. So much one could learn. So much to try out and take part in.

Here’s video of the Darol Anger & Emy Phelps band, with Scott Nygaard on guitar, Alex Hargreaves on fiddle, Tristan Clarridege on cello, and Ethan Jodziewicz on bass.