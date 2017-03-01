Friday at Wintergrass 2017

Posted on by Tara Linhardt

Friday at Wintergrass was jam packed with concerts, activities, classes, and all sorts of fun from early in the morning until late at night. Lucy Weberling started the day teaching yoga to her class of whoever shows up at 8:30 a.m. She teaches yoga at many of the biggest bluegrass festivals in the country like Grey Fox, Wintergrass, Winfield, and ROMP, and has been teaching festival yoga classes since 2004. These classes have become a festival staple for many festival attendees. Massage therapists were also busy through much of the day into the evening in the 2nd floor hallway, keeping the musicians and fans in good working order.

The Youth Academy was hopping as well with both their smaller bands and the large band practices and show. Joe Craven did a phenomenal job leading the Youth Academy large band through practices, and on the stage at show time.

One of the highly talked-about events of the day was the presentation and discussion by the John McEuen Trio about the making of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s legendary album, Will the Circle Be Unbroken. John did a fantastic job of telling stories and playing live numbers from the album, while running through the prepared slide show discussing all of the people who were involved in the making of the record from start to finish. The room was packed with excited fans, many of whom admitted that the Circle album was what first pulled them into playing bluegrass music.

There were too many great bands to cover everyone, but one can go to the Wintergrass web site and see the multiple stages and workshops rooms that they had going on for four days. So much to see and hear. So much one could learn. So much to try out and take part in.

Here’s video of the Darol Anger & Emy Phelps band, with Scott Nygaard on guitar, Alex Hargreaves on fiddle, Tristan Clarridege on cello, and Ethan Jodziewicz on bass.

  • Whiskey Deaf performed on Regency Stage at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • This panel of musicians led and discussed the making of their Smithsonian Folkways album of Woody Gutherie songs about the northwest at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The Talbott Brothers at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The Talbott Brothers at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The John McEuen Trio (with Craig Eastman on fiddle & Matt Cartsonis on guitar and mandolin) present on the Will the Circle Be UnBroken album making-11
  • Youth Academy band with Joe Craven at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy band on stage at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy band on stage at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy band on stage at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy large band practice at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Whiskey Deaf performed on Regency Stage at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Darol Anger and Emy Phelps band at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Danny Paisley and his band performed and also led workshops at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy Teachers in Training band at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy Teachers in Training band_ at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Love Canon at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy large band practice with brave leader Joe Craven at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy band on stage at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Mando jammer at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hot Rize at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hot Rize at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Washtub bass with nicely cut f-holes at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Darol Anger and Ethan Jodziewicz at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy band on stage at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy band on stage at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy band on stage at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy band on stage at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy band on stage at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy band on stage at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The John McEuen TrioLove Canon at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Choro jam open to everyone with the band Choroloco at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Matt Cartsonis with John McEuen Trio at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The John McEuen Trio at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The John McEuen Trio at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The John McEuen Trio at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Red Knuckles and the Trail Blazers at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Oregon Jammin Suite at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Oregon Jammin Suite at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Youth Academy band on stage at Wintergrass 2017 - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The John McEuen Trio (with Craig Eastman on fiddle & Matt Cartsonis on guitar and mandolin) present on the Will the Circle Be UnBroken album making-15

Share this:

About the Author

Tara Linhardt

Tara Linhardt is a music educator, recording artist and independent film producer in Loudon County, VA. She has a Masters in Education and has been performing and teaching traditional music for years both privately and in festivals, workshops, and traditional music camps such as the Traditions Week at McDaniel College in Westminster, MD and the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival. Tara also holds the Guinness Book World's Record for organizing the Largest Mandolin Ensemble in the history of the world!

Other articles you might enjoy