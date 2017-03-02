The Making of Universal Favorite: The Noam Pikelny Story

Noam Pikelny is not only a banjo player extraordinaire. On his his upcoming Rounder album, Universal Favorite, we learn that he is also a very capable vocalist.

And based on this short film created to explain the basis for this record as a solo effort, we can further say that he is a talented comic actor as well.

Universal Favorite releases tomorrow, March 3. As the video suggests, it is just Noam in the studio, playing and singing a mix of folk and bluegrass numbers, plus a couple of his clever banjo instrumentals.

Here’s a live video of one of the tracks, his version of Fleming Brown’s Old Banjo, recorded at Nashville’s Downtown Presbyterian Church.

Noam is on tour now, performing a solo show based on the new record. You can see all those dates online.

