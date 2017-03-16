Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen on OBX

Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen have long been associated with great music and great food. Their run as bluegrass entertainment professionals has seen them reaching new goals year after year with a high-energy stage show and several successful recordings, and Frank’s reputation as a chef has found him – and them – providing fare for the table as well as the stage.

Now, the band will be working with Maggie Farmer and Class Acts on Tour to put on a week long retreat in Duck on North Carolina’s beautiful Outer Banks. Attendees will enjoy the finest amenities in the region, with home-cooked meals served each day in addition to several hours of musical instruction from Monday, May 15 through Saturday the 20th.

Frank and his band will teach workshops daily on their instruments (banjo, mandolin, guitar, upright bass), along with sessions on bluegrass vocal harmony, songwriting, and working as a band, while entertaining whatever questions the students might pose. Mike Munford will teach banjo, Solivan mandolin, Chris Luquette guitar, and Jeremy Middleton bass.

Needless to say, their will be jamming aplenty in the main house and, weather permitting, along the beaches. Accommodations are available on multiple tiers, from private suites to shared rooms, and reduced rates for companions who may wish to enjoy a week at the beach with you, without attending the workshops. Fees include your room, all instruction and musical events, plus meals during your stay.

Only ten students will be accepted for each instrument, and registrations are being accepted now. Sounds like a rare opportunity to combine a first class vacation with master level instruction in bluegrass music.

Full details can be found online.