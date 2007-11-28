Floyd County fiddlemaker in Bluegrass Unlimited

Floyd County native and well known fiddlemaker Arthur Conner is the subject of an article in the December issue of Bluegrass Unlimited. Arthur is not only a fiddlemaker but makes a wide variety of instruments for young and old, famous and those hoping to become famous. I’ve known and been a neighbor to Arthur and his family for most all of my life and the time spent at the Conner household with my parents as I was growing up was a big influence on my love of bluegrass and old time music. The article not only talks about the man but his craft as well. A good read for those who know or want to be come acquainted with a true craftsman.