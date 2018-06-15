It’s All Part Of The Plan video from Punch Brothers

Punch Brothers are back this summer with a new album, extensive touring in support, and a live video performance of one of the new songs.

All Ashore is the name of the album, continuing in their mildly nautical theme of recent projects, which will release on July 20. The band assembled in a living room setting to record this video of It’s All Part Of The Plan, which they say tells of an ill-fated lust for power. Listen carefully.

Chris Thile sings it in his distinctive falsetto style, assisted by Chris Eldridge on guitar, Noam Pikelny on banjo, Gabe Witcher on fiddle, and Paul Kowert on bass. Their approach to acoustic string music is like no other, combing their collective and substantial bluegrass chops with their study of classical, jazz, and pop music. A lot of groups make that claim, but these guys really deliver.

Also released in advance is the audio for an instrumental track, Three Dots and a Dash. The guys display their creativity and virtuosity over four and half minutes of music.

Pre-orders for All Ashore are enabled now online, on CD and vinyl with several special combo packs that include t-shirts and branded socks.

Their summer tour starts June 24 at Telluride and runs through September, picking back up in November.

See full tour details online.