Feeling Of Falling from Kenny & Amanda Smith

How to describe the feeling you get when you learn of something new from Kenny & Amanda Smith? You know it’s going to be a fine song, tastefully arranged and expertly performed, before you even hear the first note.

That’s the reputation this husband-and-wife team have built over the past 18 years, recording top flight material and touring all over North America. From the time they were a young married couple, to the present day traveling with their young daughter in tow, Kenny’s distinctive guitar playing and Amanda’s ethereal voice have left an indelible mark on bluegrass music.

The two have been in the studio since April, putting together tracks for an album set to hit later this year. And today a debut single is released, which we are delighted to share with our readers.

Feeling Of Falling is a new song, contributed by Zachary Alvis and Jonathan Buckner of Chosen Road, an easy going love ballad which Kenny and Amanda give their trademark understated reading. They are supported by Kyle Perkins on bass, Justin Jenkins on banjo, and Cory Piatt on mandolin. As have most all of their recent projects, it was recorded, mixed, and mastered at Gat 3 Productions in Charlotte, NC, with Glenn Tabor III engineering.

Have a listen…

Feeling Of Falling is available for download purchase now in iTunes, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.