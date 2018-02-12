Ernie Thacker benefit a big success

A number of bluegrass artists appeared on Saturday for an Ernie Thacker benefit concert in Ohio. Everyone donated their time so that all the monies raised could be donated to Ernie for his ongoing medical bills. Since being involved ion a serious auto accident in 2006, Thacker has been suffering from a wide range of health issues resulting recently in a serious blood infection that he has been told will take his life.

At the time of the accident, Ernie was building a career as a solo artist and bandleader, having recently left his position as guitarist with Ralph Stanley & The Clinch Mountain Boys. Known as a sincere and emotive singer of mountain songs, he had developed a serious following among lovers of that sound.

In a poignant video to fans and friends in November, Ernie shared the tragic news of his condition, and asked that anyone who had the ability to please help his wife raise the funds to bury him.

So on February 10, Casey Creek hosted an event near Akron, OH, featuring music from Junior Sisk, Don Rigsby and Larry Cordle, Ralph Stanley II, and several others for Ernie’s benefit. Chris Smith of Caney Creek had known Ernie since he was a youngster, and tells us that they raised $10,000 that night. The show was also broadcast live on WorldWideBluegrass.com.

Chris also sent along these photos from the show.