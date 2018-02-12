Sideline auditioning fiddlers

Sideline is wishing their young fiddler, Nathan Aldridge well, as he departs the band to join another touring group. While they send him off with high hopes for his future in bluegrass music, it also puts them in something of a bind with their own busy road schedule to keep up with.

So they are auditioning fiddle players this week. Anyone interested in being considered is asked to contact Sideline bandleader Steve Dilling by email, or phone ((919)398-0366). The band works an aggressive schedule, though it is primarily weekends with occasional longer runs.

A familiarity with their recorded material would be appreciated.

In addition to Dilling on banjo, Sideline is Skip Cherryholmes on guitar, Jason Moore on bass, Troy Boone on mandolin, and Bailey Coe on second guitar.

More details on Nathan’s new gig will be forthcoming.