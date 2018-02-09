Debt To The King video from the Often Herd

British alt-grassers The Often Herd have dropped a new video this week. Playing off the name of the fabled Seldom Scene, these four lads play a driving style of bluegrass, though eschewing the banjo.

Rupert Hughes is on guitar, Evan Davies on mandolin, Niles Krieger on fiddle, and Sam Quintana on bass. Rupert, Evan, and Niles handle the vocals and they have a very dynamic sound.

The video is for Debt To The King, a band original set to be included on their upcoming, self-titled EP, due by the end of March.

Pre-orders are available online for The Often Herd.