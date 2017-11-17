Terrible news from Ernie Thacker

Very sad news today from Ernie Thacker.

He has just been informed that the surgery he had been anticipating to spare his life from an aggressive bone infection can not be performed. The news was already dire, given that a double leg amputation was offered as the only hope to stop its spread, but now pre-surgical testing has shown that the infection has already invaded the rest of his body, rendering further treatment futile.

Ernie created this emotional video to share this news with his many friends and fans personally as he prepares to exit this world. If you react strenuously to such information, you might be cautioned not to watch. It is deeply sad and tragic.