Emma drops for ClayBank

Mountain Fever Records has released the first single from their upcoming album with ClayBank, perhaps one of the most highly-anticipated projects so far this year.

The band has reformed and reorganized since last season, with two members of the original ClayBank (Zach Arnold on mandolin and Jacob Greer on guitar) bringing in two members of Highland Travelers (Jason Davis on banjo and Kameron Keller on bass) along with fiddler Jamie Harper from Junior Sisk.

The band focuses on the contemporary “mash style” of bluegrass, hard-hitting, traditional, and with an edge. With a lineup like this, expectations are high, thus the thirst for a sample of their new sound.

For this first taste, they have chosen Emma from Kyle Burnette, a medium-tempo number they recorded this spring at Mountain Fever Studios in Riner, VA.

Emma is available now from your favorite download and streaming sites, and to radio broadcasters at AirPlay Direct.

Look for more details on a full album from ClayBank as the summer rolls along.