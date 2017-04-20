Electric City Bluegrass radio in South Carolina

Folks in northwestern South Carolina now have a dedicated, all-bluegrass channel on their radio dial.

WRIX 1020 AM and 104.7 FM in Anderson, SC are blasting the grass 24/7 with a signal that reaches as far north as Hendersonville, NC, west to Gainesville, GA, and south to include Athens and Augusta, GA. To the east the signal travels roughly to Lexington. Other cities within their broadcast range would include Spartanbug and Greenville and, when the weather’s right, the AM signal might be picked up in the Atlanta suburbs.

The station is now branded as Electric City Bluegrass, simulcasting on both radio bands. You can also catch them online at wrixfm.com, or using apps for either Android or iOS devices.

Electric City Bluegrass is managed by Rob McClure, who also runs a number of Gospel stations around the country with his father. They specialize in turning around small radio businesses that serve a loyal local community.

Bluegrass has been the main ingredient on WRIX since December, and they have already found a grateful audience of bluegrass lovers in the area, and online. They play a mix of new and classic bluegrass, with some bluegrass Gospel thrown in. It’s a commercial station, supported by advertisers, and also features local news, weather, and sports coverage on the hour.

To help promote the station to people living in the region, Electric City Bluegrass will host a 2-day festival July 3-4 at the Anderson Amphitheater. National touring acts and local bands will appear on stage. You can contact the station online for more information about the festival.

Artists and labels can send music to:

Electric City Bluegrass

132 Powell Rd

Anderson, SC 29625

Best of luck to the McClures and Electric City Bluegrass!