Duane Estep to Kim Robins & 40 Years Late

Kim Robins has announced the newest addition to her touring band, 40 Years Late. Duane Estep has joined the group on mandolin and vocals, stepping in for Dewayne Guffey who left the band last month.

Duane has been a popular bluegrass picker in the Detroit area for some time, where he performed with regional acts like Livingston County Grass, Detroit Bluegrass Band, and New Country Grass. The latter is one he formed with his two sons, Kyle and Brent, making joining up with Kim into a homecoming of sorts for Estep, as his son Kyle is the guitar player in the show.

Robins is delighted to welcome him into her musical family.

“Duane Estep is a top-notch musician and singer and will be a wonderful addition to 40 Years Late. His style and expertise will allow us to grow as a band and we will have more to offer our audiences. We couldn’t be happier to have Duane on board.”

Duane plans to continue in his role with New County Grass as well.

40 Years Late features Kim on guitar and lead vocals, with Chris Martin on bass, Josh Woods on banjo, and Kyle Estep on guitar, with Duane on mandolin. They working in the studio now completing their first band project for Pinecastle Records, which should be released sometime this spring.