NewFound Road says farewell in Miamisburg

Bluegrass and Gospel music stalwarts, NewFound Road, officially said goodbye on January 27 with a final show at the historic Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg, OH.

Tim Shelton assembled the original band for this farewell performance, with himself on guitar, Jr. Williams on banjo and guitar, Rob Baker on mandolin, and Tim Caudill on bass. Frequent guest Jim VanCleve joined them on fiddle, as he had many times back in the day.

NFR were quite active during the early years of the 21st century, recording a number of choice projects for Rounder, and touring regularly from 2001 until they officially disbanded in 2013. But ongoing requests for reunion shows kept bringing them back together despite the fact that all the founding players, and subsequent members, had moved on to other efforts.

So Tim decided last year that he would orchestrate this one last hurrah, and then close the door on this act that has brought joy to so many folks over their tenure.

Here are some photos from their special night.