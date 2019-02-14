NewFound Road says farewell in Miamisburg

Posted on by John Lawless

Bluegrass and Gospel music stalwarts, NewFound Road, officially said goodbye on January 27 with a final show at the historic Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg, OH.

Tim Shelton assembled the original band for this farewell performance, with himself on guitar, Jr. Williams on banjo and guitar, Rob Baker on mandolin, and Tim Caudill on bass. Frequent guest Jim VanCleve joined them on fiddle, as he had many times back in the day.

NFR were quite active during the early years of the 21st century, recording a number of choice projects for Rounder, and touring regularly from 2001 until they officially disbanded in 2013. But ongoing requests for reunion shows kept bringing them back together despite the fact that all the founding players, and subsequent members, had moved on to other efforts.

So Tim decided last year that he would orchestrate this one last hurrah, and then close the door on this act that has brought joy to so many folks over their tenure.

Here are some photos from their special night.

  • NewFound Road at their final performance (1/27/19) - photo by Tim Shores
  • Jr. Williams with NewFound Road at their final performance (1/27/19) - photo by Tim Shores
  • Tim Shelton with NewFound Road at their final performance (1/27/19) - photo by Tim Shores
  • Tim Caudill with NewFound Road at their final performance (1/27/19) - photo by Tim Shores
  • Jim VanCleve with NewFound Road at their final performance (1/27/19) - photo by Tim Shores
  • Rob Baker with NewFound Road at their final performance (1/27/19) - photo by Tim Shores

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today