Dreaming Enough To Get Me By video from Edgar Loudermilk

The Edgar Loudermilk Band featuring Jeff Autry has released a new music video for Dreaming Enough To Get Me By, one of the tracks on their current Pinecastle project, Georgia Maple.

They shot on location at Tallulah Gorge in northeast Georgia with videographer Mike Bullard at the helm.

Dreaming Enough To Get Me By was written by Tony Ramey, and celebrates the people who work hard to stay afloat, take care of their families, and cherish what matters most in life – with just a little dream of better times ahead.

Georgia Maple is available wherever you purchase bluegrass music, on CD or via digital download.