Banjo instructor sought at UNC Chapel Hill

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the largest and primary campus of the 17 that make up the UNC system, is advertising now for a banjo instructor in their Music Department.

This addition is part of their Bluegrass Initiative, an effort to offer performance opportunities for music majors within the bluegrass realm, and to present curricula that teach the history of the music, in which central and western North Carolina have played a large role.

The position is listed as part time, beginning in August 2017, to teach private banjo lessons to as many students as may sign up. The time commitment will be based on the number of students. A one-year contract will be offered, and the school is listing a bachelor’s degree and three year’s experience playing and teaching banjo in a professional environment as prerequisites.

Compensation will be based on experience and qualifications.

The job posting can be found online, and applications can be submitted from the web site.

The University is determined to build a bluegrass presence through the Bluegrass Initiative, and while the number of banjo students may be small to start, the Music Department is eager to build up the musicians they need for their Carolina Bluegrass Band, which we highlighted yesterday.

This could be an excellent chance to get in on the ground floor of bluegrass at UNC.