Russell Johnson and the UNC Carolina Bluegrass Band

But up to the present, we did not have a good way to connect our undergraduate students with this music. The Bluegrass Initiative has changed that by adding bluegrass to the Department of Music’s formal offerings.

Students can now play in the Carolina Bluegrass Band and receive course credit for that music-ensemble course just like they would for other ensembles such as Global Rhythms, Charanga Carolina, or performing in a departmental opera production. And I teach an academic course on the history of bluegrass music, which fills different elective options for students, similar in concept to histories of other musical practices, traditions, or genres.

Our UNC Bluegrass Summit, which we hosted last November, brought these threads together: a public audience who heard scholarly research, exhibition of our archival holdings, both a workshop and a headline concert from Steep Canyon Rangers (who boast several UNC alums), and more.



In hiring our band leader, I was looking for someone who was a multi-instrumentalist who could coach individual players in the band; someone who knew how to create a tight ensemble whose approach to the music is more than just the sum of the individual players on their own instruments; someone who understands the rich and complex history of the music as well as its present styles and direction; and someone who had the skills to coach the students for live performance and presentation. Russell Johnson’s experience in all aspects of the industry, both as bandleader and performer, as songwriter and studio engineer, and three decades’ of working in the business, made him a terrific match for the job. But beyond that, he was interested in taking on the project of bringing bluegrass to college students and guiding them to explore the music.



As Russell explained, for many of our students, this is not music that they have internalized or that they learned at home. This opportunity to explore something new is one of the best aspects of a university music department: it’s a real learning experience that broadens and enriches their training as musicians, both for those who see bluegrass as a primary home and those for whom it really is an exploration outside their musical home.



The inclusion of bluegrass in the Department of Music matches our broader goals of including more vernacular and popular musics in our offerings, areas that are increasingly relevant to our students in a global community. Our faculty have been researching and writing about music and culture in these contexts for years; bringing these classes into the department allows our undergraduates more access to these growing areas of study.



Finally, North Carolina is home to a number of significant strands of bluegrass music. This inclusion of bluegrass in our curriculum extends our University’s responsibilities and attention to this region, its history, and its interface with the rest of the world.”

What was the reaction of the rest of the student body?

Russell Johnson comments ….

“That would be hard for me to answer. It’s a big school, close to 20,000 undergraduates. All I have to base it on would be the response the band received at their Fall concert. There were mainly students in the audience, and I thought it was well received and went over great. A very enthusiastic response. Every seat was filled and basically standing room only (which I understand is not always the case for department concerts). I think a lot of music majors/minors are interested in what’s happening with the ensemble.”

You’re holding auditions for the spring semester … are you seeking a different set of musicians, or for those to augment the first band members?

“I had nine students return from the first semester class of 15. I have 18 enrolled this semester with two auditing. I have split them into two different bands of about 10 each. I do not have a traditional five or six-piece band yet. Our performances are based on students coming in and out in different groupings to perform songs so that everyone is engaged and performing. Everyone learns to play the songs but we ‘feature’ different students on different songs. I eventually would like to have a band of six-seven that performs the entire repertoire.”

What are the objectives for the spring semester?

“My objective every semester is to teach students about bluegrass, learn a repertoire and perform a concert.”

Are those from the first grouping looking to work in the professional bluegrass marketplace in the coming months?

“I couldn’t answer that. I do think there are a few that will pursue music full time when they graduate, and I think they have learned things in the bluegrass ensemble they will take with them. For instance, the importance of basics like tuning, timing, harmony singing, arrangements, pacing of a concert, and performing in an ensemble (band) setting and how all the parts need to complement each other.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is Russell Johnson’s alma-mater.

Currently Johnson leads The Grass Cats, the only group on an independent label that has four singles to reach #1 on the Bluegrass Unlimited national chart.

As a reminder, if you are interested in adding academic qualification to your existing bluegrass talents you might want to check out what’s on offer at the various universities and colleges …..

These interviews were conducted in March and April 2017.