Day 1 at Suwannee Spring Reunion

Brian Paul Swenk will be posting daily updates from this year’s Suwannee Spring Reunion festival.

There’s no better way to start the music festival season than with Suwannee Spring Reunion near Live Oak, Florida. Whether you’ve been coming for 20 years, as a lot of the festival goers proudly proclaim, or it’s your first time, people tend to describe the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park with the same phrase, “It’s the best festival grounds I’ve ever seen.” The tall pines and oaks with their hanging moss lazily drooping down provide a natural shade canopy around most all of the park.

The first day of the festival got off to an energetic start with a strong bluegrass showing from Bobby Miller and the Virgina Daredevils. The Asheville based band, led by mandolin player Bobby Miller, with Griff Martin on guitar, Billy Gillmore on banjo, and Greg “Stig” Stiglets on bass, blazed through some bluegrass standards like Dear Old Dixie before surprising the crowd with their version of the Cuban folk song El Cumbanchero. I spoke with Bobby after their set and asked him about how he found the unique song. “I went to the oldest recording I could find of it, which was Desi Arnaz,” says Bobby. “I believe it was Arnaz that introduced the song into the American music lexicon. I tried to learn as much of the big band feel of it as I could, and then later when I heard the Don Reno version of it I realized we both probably learned it from Arnaz, but we’re both interpreting it quite differently.”