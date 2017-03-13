Dawn Mac joins Bluegrass Jamboree family

The Bluegrass Jamboree, streaming bluegrass, traditional country, and Gospel music 24/7 online, is preparing to welcome their newest show host to the air.

Dawn Mac will launch her own show on Monday nights from 8:00-10:00 p.m. (eastern) starting next week. Online radio fans may know Dawn from her Bluegrass Planet Radio site, or her Jukebox Junction Radio channel at Live 365. She has also hosted on the Internet as Delta Dawn. Since going live online in 2007, her specialty has been interviews with rising bluegrass artists, as well as established touring acts.

The new show is entitled Pickin’ & Jammin’ Showcase, and the debut episode is scheduled for March 20. Bluegrass Jamboree invites everyone to tune in and enjoy Dawn’s offerings each week. There is no fee to access and listen to their signal at thebluegrassjamboree.com.

The network offers a mix of live, hosted programming with popular syndicated shows. You can see the complete Bluegrass Jamboree schedule online.

