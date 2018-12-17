Dave Adkins introduces new band for 2019

Popular bluegrass singer and songwriter, Dave Adkins, has been in touch today with some news about his touring band headed into the new year.

For several years now, Dave has been winning fans in the bluegrass world for his uniquely powerful singing style, and emphatic performances on stage. A big man with an even bigger voice, Adkins surprises his audience with a combination of tenderness and toughness on stage.

Heading into 2019 he has a new group in tow: David Freeman on mandolin, Joey Shann on banjo and reso-guitar, Daniel Collier on fiddle, and Mitchell Brown on bass. All have many years of professional bluegrass experience, and Dave says that they are getting a great sound in rehearsals.

“I am so excited about this super talented band. I feel like we are really jelling with this line-up. We are re-energized and looking forward to what this new year brings! We’ve been rehearsing some of the fan favorite songs and adding some new material as well. We can’t wait to hit the road after the holidays, and will be announcing our full 2019 tour soon.”

Here’s a taste of the Adkins sound in a promo he made at the start of the 2018 season.

You can check out Dave’s tour dates and more online.