Jussi Syren recuperating at home

Jussi Syren, Finland’s busiest bluegrass entertainer, is recovering at home after spending a week in the hospital following a burst appendix. He is in good shape, but will need to rest over the holidays before resuming his performing schedule.

He says that he started feeling discomfort in his stomach on December 6, but was able to sleep well that night. The next morning, however, the pain was so intense that he called an ambulance to take him to the emergency room. There they discovered that his appendix had burst, leading to a pair of blood infections for which Syren is still receiving treatment.

A bout of pneumonia also snuck in while he was admitted, and they further realized that Jussi had suffered a period of heart failure.

But he tells us that he is feeling strong, and only needed to cancel one show during this time. Syren and his band, The Groundbreakers, are looking forward to starting work on their next album in January. It will introduce a new member, bass player Tero Mäenpää, who sings lead on several tracks as well.

Jussi & The Groundbreakers play a very traditional style of bluegrass, incorporating original material into their honky tonk sound.

Here’s a taste on their five string tribute called, The Banjo Song.

Get well soon, Jussi, and get to work on that new record!